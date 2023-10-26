$3tn Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit better funded locally

Shettima disclosed this on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the third West Africa Capital Market Conference with the theme, 'Infrastructural Deficit and Sustainable Financing in an Integrated West African Capital Market' held in Lagos. Shettima, who was represented by Dr Tope Fasua, his Special Adviser on Economic Affairs, said that the infrastructural deficit in the West African sub-region means that the capital markets must improve their operations.

'Just two days ago, on Monday, 23rd of October, 2023, at the opening of the 29th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Economic Summit, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sought the cooperation and intervention of Nigeria's private sector – and specifically the capital market – toward the funding of Nigeria's $3 trillion infrastructure gap, which he said should not require 300 years to cover – as propounded in some texts – but ten years.

