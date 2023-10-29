32 Killed In Kazakhstan’s ArcelorMittal Mine Fire

(FILES) The logo of ArcelorMittal, a Western steel giant which entered the Kazakh market after the Soviet collapse, is seen on a mine building in the industrial town of Shakhtinsk on September 9, 2023. (Photo by Ruslan PRYANIKOV / AFP)

Tokayev, who has decried ArcelorMittal’s safety record, ordered his government to take control of the mines.“This company has turned out to be the worst in our history from the point of view of cooperation between a company and the government,” Tokayev said.

Medical staff provide assistance to a woman at the administration building of the Kostyenko coal mine in Karaganda on October 28, 2023. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)Earlier, Kazakhstan’s government said it would work towards nationalisation. headtopics.com

There have been five other deadly accidents at ArcelorMittal in Kazakhstan since November last year, resulting in 12 deaths together.ArcelorMittal promised compensation and said it would cooperate with authorities.

“Fifteen of them are in the toxicology department with carbon monoxide poisoning,” said regional health department head Bibigul Tulegenova.“Please convey words of sympathy and support to the families of the killed miners,” Putin said in a statement.After the fire at an ArcelorMittal coal mine in August, Tokayev denounced the “systemic character” of accidents involving the company that he said had left more than 100 people dead since 2006. headtopics.com

