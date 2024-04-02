28 abducted girls in Katsina regain freedom

The Katsina police command says the 28 girls abducted while fetching firewood at Kasai village in Batsari LGA of Katsina have regained freedom.Over the years, more than eight LGAs of Katsina state, including Batsari, have come under frequent attacks by bandits. In a statement on Tuesday, Abubakar Aliyu, police spokesperson in the state, said the girls were released at about 10:40 pm on the same day they were abducted.

“On the 1st of April 2024, at about 1030 hrs, about twenty-eight (28) girls who went to the outskirts of Kasai village, Batsari LGA, Katsina State, with intent to fetch firewood, were abducted by kidnappers,” the statement reads. “Upon receipt of the report, the commissioner of police, Katsina state police command, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, psc+, swiftly deployed operatives to the scene, tasked with the unhurt rescue of the victim

