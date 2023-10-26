25% votes: Supreme Court upholds Tribunal, says FCT treated as 37th state

Failure to collate results on iREV cannot nullify Tinubu's election - Supreme CourtThe Supreme Court of Nigeria has upheld the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which ruled that Abuja/FCT should be treated as the 37th state in Nigeria for the purposes of calculating the two-thirds majority required for a presidential candidate to be declared the winner of an election.

In his ruling, Justice Okoro said that Section 299 of the Constitution of Nigeria expressly states that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) should be treated as one of the states in the calculation of two-thirds of the states of the Federation for the purposes of returning a presidential candidate as duly elected. headtopics.com

He also stated that he did not see anything wrong with the Tribunal’s decision, as it was in line with the provisions of the Constitution. The court, therefore, dismissed the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s, petition for 25 per cent of the votes in Abuja needed to win the presidential election.

The MOMENTUM Routine Immunisation Transformation and Equity (M-RITE) project, in partnership with the Jigawa government, has concluded plans to carry out a study aimed at improving routine immunisation in the state.

