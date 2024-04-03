25 families of deceased police officers receive cheques worth N39m in Kogi State

No fewer than 25 families of deceased police officers and others who became accident victims in the line of duty in Kogi State have received cheques worth N39,042,593.07. Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, noted that the Commissioner of Police in the State, Bethrand Onuoha, presented the cheques, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, at the command headquarters in Lokoja.

According to Aya, the state’s Commissioner of Police, while presenting the cheques disclosed that the gestures were part of the Group Life Assurance and Group Personal Accident Insurance Schemes aimed at improving the welfare of the families of deceased police officers and to also support police officers who became accident victims while carrying out their duty. According to the police PRO, this gesture will further encourage officers in active service to be diligen

