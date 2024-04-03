23-year-old suspected homosexual arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old boy in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Sanusi Umar, a 23-year-old suspected homosexual, for allegedly raping a 10-year-old boy with mental health issues. Spokesperson of the Command, Ahmed Wakili, in a statement on Wednesday, revealed that Umar, a vendor who sells garden eggs, tigernuts, and other items, was apprehended by operatives attached to Operation Restore Peace (ORP) on March 28, 2024, around 9:00 pm.

The suspected homosexual reportedly enticed the minor with N30 worth of sweets before assaulting him behind the AIB filling station in Kofar Ran. Following preliminary investigations, it was revealed that Umar, originally from Jingino village in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State, has been selling his goods at the same filling station for about two years. Umar was said to have taken advantage of the unsound mental condition of the 10-year old to perpetrate the ac

