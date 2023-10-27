2023 Talent Hunt through Hackathon: Three startups receive N10m each from NCC

Ubale Maska, the Executive Commissioner of Technical Services of the Commission shed more light on this at the grand finale of the three-day 2023 Talent Hunt Research through Hackathon on Thursday in Abuja Maska, who spoke through the Director of Research and Development, Ismail Adedigba, said the three winners were awarded N10 million each.

“This phase encompasses critical aspects such as determining product-market fit, navigating intellectual property challenges, and constructing robust business plans. “Additionally, it offers us the opportunity to gauge the impact that these grants and prizes have had on the beneficiaries and the industry. “This year’s event focuses on three pivotal thematic areas, those that not only pertain to our great nation but also resonate with global concerns.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Ballon d’Or 2023: Thierry Henry names player to win awardFormer Arsenal skipper, Thierry Henry has said Lionel Messi should win this year's Ballon d'Or. The winner of the award will be announced on Monday, October 30 in Paris. Messi is the favourite to take home the prize for a record eighth time after leading Argentina to World Cup glory. Read more ⮕

Ballon d’Or 2023: Fjortoft picks player that deserves award between Haaland, MessiFormer Norway international, Jan Aage Fjortoft has backed his countryman, Erling Haaland, to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or ahead of Argentina captain Lionel Messi. Read more ⮕

NEMA Receives 108 Nigerians Stranded In Niger RepublicThe commission said the returnees included 32 males, 29 females, 44 children, and three infants. Read more ⮕

Flutterwave launches Earth Day pledge, partners with Africa Upcycle Community to celebrate 2023 sustainability weekA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

MATTERS ARISING: Seventh INEC office razed in 2021 — what does it mean for 2023 polls?Nigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Sanwo-Olu To Attend As Nancy Isime Is Set To Host AMAA 2023Veteran actress Nancy Isime along with two others will host the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2023, which is also its 19th edition Read more ⮕