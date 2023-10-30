2023 rugby World Cup win will unite S’Africa, says Siya Kolisi

.Springboks beat New Zealand 12-11 South Africa captain, Siya Kolisi, says his country will be united by his team’s victory against New Zealand in the World Cup final in Paris, reports BBC. The Springboks retained the trophy with a 12-11 win, four years after their triumph in Japan. The win made Kolisi the second captain…South Africa captain, Siya Kolisi, says his country will be united by his team’s victory against New Zealand in the World Cup final in Paris, reports BBC.

“This team just shows what you can do. As soon as we work together, all is possible, no matter in what sphere. “Look what the sport did in 1995. Without that, I wouldn’t be here. There were people before that who fought for people that look like me to be in the jersey.”

The All Blacks lost captain Sam Cane to an upgraded red card after he was adjudged to have made direct contact with the head of Jesse Kriel in a tackle, before Kolisi was also sent to the sin-bin for a high challenge on Ardie Savea. headtopics.com

“In the last World Cup, we were kind of hoping to get the name of the Springboks back, but now people were expecting us to do it. Photo News Release: Kenya Welcomes Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah as Official Representative of World Rugby Chairman at World Rugby U20 Trophy

South Africa beat New Zealand 12-11 to retain Rugby World CupHandre Pollard kicked four penalties to help South Africa to a nail-biting 12-11 victory over 14-man New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday to claim a record fourth title. Read more ⮕

