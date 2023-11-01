2023 CAF Awards: Osimhen, Oshoala whet Nigerians appetite for double

Osimhen owes his ascendency to the top of world football to a stellar campaign with Napoli last season, when he became the first African to be crowned Goal King of Serie A and his goals installed his club champions after a wait of over three decades.

Oshoala, on the other hand, won the treble including a second UEFA Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona Femeni last season as well as posted a decent performance at this year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where Nigeria reached the knockout rounds against most expectations.

‘Agba Baller ’ has already scooped the CAF Player of the Year Award a record four times and bagging the gong in December in Morocco will be the crowning glory for the poster-girl of Nigeria football. For Osimhen, he is the genuine world-class star from Nigeria.

