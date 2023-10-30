2023 Ballon d’Or: Osimhen, Oshoala, Messi other know fate today

as well as Asisat Oshoala would yet know how far they have progressed in the scheme of things as the identities of the 2023 Ballon d’Or award winners are revealed today in Paris.

The 24-old-year Osimhen last season helped Napoli to win the Italian Scudetto for the first since the Diego Maradona era when he contributed some 26 Serie A goals plus another five goals in other competition to be crowned the season’s top scorer.

Oshoala on her part was in the scoring mix as FC Barcelona Femeni claimed the women’s Liga F title and the UEFA Women’s Champions League trophy. The award ceremony will feature four main categories including three for male players and one of female football excellence, with the reformatted voting criteria focused on the previous season (2022/23) as opposed to the calendar year. headtopics.com

That tweak to the structure has placed Messi as the firm favourite to clinch an incredible eighth Ballon d’Or after leading Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title at the end of 2022.

“If one day I could get closer to win it (Ballon d’Or) , that would be more than a dream comes true for me. Just playing at this level is already amazing for me. If it comes, it comes,” Osimhen said in an interview on Mario Balotelli’s Twitch Channel, Vox to Box on TV Play. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Oshoala is in the run against her Barcelona’s teammate and Spain’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati who is widely being tipped to win the Ballon d’Or Feminin award. Winners will also be declared for the Kopa Trophy to honour the selected best Under-21 player in men’s football, with Jude Bellingham tipped as the favourite to win the 2023 title ahead of defending champion Gavi as well as the Yashin Trophy for the top selected goalkeeper.

Ballon d’Or 2023: I agree – Micah Richards picks player that deserves to win awardFormer Manchester City defender Micah Richards has picked the player who deserves to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or. Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, Manchester City's Erling Halaand and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe are top contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or. Read more ⮕

Why Mbappe deserves to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or awardThe 2023 Ballon d'Or, the 67th edition, will take place on October 30 at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris in France. Read more ⮕

BOWFT 2023: Edo Queens meet Remo Ladies as semifinals holds todayThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Actress Omowunmi Dada named University of Michigan 2023 Global Artist in ResidenceMs Dada will work with language instructors in developing audio-visual materials for teaching African languages and engage with the University of Michigan campus community. Read more ⮕

Bayelsa 2023: Appeal Court reserves judgement on Sylva’s appeal against disqualificationThe Court of Appeal reserved judgement on the appeals challenging Timipre Sylva's disqualification as APC governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, after counsel for the parties made their final submissions. Read more ⮕

‘Atiku, Obi cannot justify claims of winning 2023 elections’The Nation Newspaper ‘Atiku, Obi cannot justify claims of winning 2023 elections' Read more ⮕