2000 PDP members defect to APC in Ondo

The chairman of the APC in Ondo state, Ade Adetimehin, who received the defectors said the party would continue to rule the state and the country.
He said the party’s electoral successes were due to what he termed developmental feats recorded by the Akeredolu-led administration in the state. “I can assure you that within the next couple of months, PDP would have gone into extinction, no leader left in PDP, considering how members of the PDP and their leaders are leaving its fold in droves to join the ruling party.
“The mood of Ondo state, as clearly expressed in the last general election is to particularly support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by winning all the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State for APC for the first time ever. This shows that Ondo State generally supports the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, headtopics.com
“Therefore my decision and that of all my political followers and stakeholders in Ondo Central and Ondo State in general and particularly in Idanre LGA is hinged on the need to engender good governance in Ondo state, put the state in the mainstream of national politics and foster regional integration and add value to my people in all ramifications under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.