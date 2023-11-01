20 ex-agitators graduate as aircraft maintenance engineers

Ndiomu, who was represented by the Head of Reintegration, PAP Wilfred Musa, recalled that upon resumption of Office over a year ago, his administration decided to throw its weight behind the Aviation Resuscitation Program given the enormous opportunities that abound in the aviation industry and its relevance in building adequate human capacity.

He noted that aviation training might be very expensive but there is no amount that is too much to invest in the capacity development of a Niger Deltan. He revealed that the newly trained aircraft maintenance engineers will proceed on a 12-month on-the-job training (OJT) after which they will be adequately licensed, and type-rated. The on-the-job-training (OJT) experience has been fully funded by the PAP.

The Network of Bayelsa Professionals (NBP), has slammed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11 governorship election in the state, Chief Timipre Sylva, for failing to acknowledge the ongoing construction of the Nembe-Brass road by the Senator Douye Diri led administration.The United Action Front of Civil Society has threatened mass action over the detention of the national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja urged members of his cabinet to work assiduously towards achieving the mandate of their ministries or be ready to leave the government. Tinubu stated this in his address at 2023 Cabinet Retreat for Ministers, Presidential Aides, Permanent Secretaries and Top government functionaries. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

