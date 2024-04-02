2 Million Almajiri Children Enrolled in Schools and Vocational Training

The Federal Government on Tuesday said 2 million Almajiri children have been lifted from the streets and enrolled in schools and Arabic literacy programmes to acquire basic education and vocational training. He said the mechanism established by the ministry for inter – governmental relations had helped in building public private partnerships, brought about an increment in school enrollment, transition and completion for learners especially those with disabilities.
Mamman, who noted that the reduction of out – of – school children in Nigeria was one of the major focus of the current administration, gave assurances that before the end of the year, many more children out – of – school would be brought back to acquire learning and skills. He said: “2,000,000 out of school children, Almajiri were enrolled in basic education and an Arabic literacy programme with vocational training. Developed the guidelines and training manuals for the implementation of inclusive basic education Nigeri
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Security Agencies Rescue 16 Almajiri Children In SokotoThe recent spate of abductions involving schoolchildren has drawn outrage across. But the government is talking tough over the matter.
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »
Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »
Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »