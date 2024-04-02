2 Million Almajiri Children Enrolled in Schools and Vocational Training

The Federal Government on Tuesday said 2 million Almajiri children have been lifted from the streets and enrolled in schools and Arabic literacy programmes to acquire basic education and vocational training. He said the mechanism established by the ministry for inter – governmental relations had helped in building public private partnerships, brought about an increment in school enrollment, transition and completion for learners especially those with disabilities.

Mamman, who noted that the reduction of out – of – school children in Nigeria was one of the major focus of the current administration, gave assurances that before the end of the year, many more children out – of – school would be brought back to acquire learning and skills. He said: “2,000,000 out of school children, Almajiri were enrolled in basic education and an Arabic literacy programme with vocational training. Developed the guidelines and training manuals for the implementation of inclusive basic education Nigeri

