1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sells for over $50 million at auction

A 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO has sold for just over $50 million (roughly €48 million) at Sotheby's in New York. The cult Le Mans contender has been one of the world's most expensive and sought-after Ferraris for years. Indiana Jones' iconic Fedora hat, worn by US actor Harrison Ford on the set of ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Doom’ is the main attraction at an auction of Hollywood artefacts next month. It's estimated to fetch around $250,000.

More than a thousand items will go on sale, including Harry Potter’s wand and a droid used in ‘Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker'.Sotheby's is auctioning "the ultimate NFT": the source code with which Sir Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web. Due to the historical and unprecedented "relevance and cultural impact" of the item on sale, the auction house recognized it was impossible to put an estimate on it. The bid is already higher than than $2 million dollars, with days to go before the sale. French street artist Invader's portrait of the Dalai Lama, made up of a mosaic of Rubik's Cubes, sold for $555,667 at a Paris auctio

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, says its operatives have arrested a notorious drug dealer, 45-year-old Godwin Emuneyin, who is physically challenged and uses his wheelchair as cover to deal in illicit substances such as methamphetamine and cannabis in Afuze, headquarters of Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Oando has secured a $800 million loan agreement with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to facilitate the indigenous energy group's acquisition of the entire share capital of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC). The loan agreement was signed at the on-going Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023) in Cairo, Egypt.

Aminu Maida has applauded the proposal by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Mr Bosun Tijani, to enlist and train three million Nigerians over a period of four years, which will make the country an exporter of digital skills.

Nigeria's Defense Minister, Bello Matawalle, has said the country's crude oil production will reach 1.9 million barrels per day by December 2023. Metawalle disclosed this on Sunday during an Interview with NAN. He said the Federal Government is committed to the fight against crude oil theft to boost oil production.

