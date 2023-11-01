17 youths killed by Boko Haram in Yobe for failing to pay their tax to terrorist group

According to the report, the insurgents stormed the village around 10 p.m. on Monday, gathered the residents in one place and executed selective killings. “They selected 21 youths who were between the ages of 20 and 30 and shot them at close range, while young children and the old were spared.

“Seventeen died instantly, while the remaining four were rushed to the hospital in critical conditions,” a security source told our correspondent. He said the insurgent took the measure after several warnings to the villagers to pay their taxes, but to no avail.

“After the heinous act, they handed another stern warning to the villagers on the consequences of tax evasion before they left,” he said. While confirming the incident, Babagana Aisami Geidam, a human rights activist, said 16 corpses had been buried according to Islamic rites.When contacted, the Assistant Director Public Relations Officer, Operation Lafiya Dole, Captain Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the incident.

He, however, added that the terrorists also alleged that the villagers were given information to the troops who were flushing them out from their hideout.

