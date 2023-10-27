17 newly promoted police officers decorated with new ranks in Sokoto

Mr Lawal Daura, the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG), who led the proceedings in Sokoto, said that the promotions were based on the recommendation of the acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun and the approval of the Police Service Commission. “Out of the 17 officers, three Superintendents of Police were elevated to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police, while two Deputy Superintendent of Police were promoted to Superintendent of Police.

Daura emphasised the significance of the moment, recognising the officers for their unwavering dedication and commitment to their duties. He conveyed the felicitations of the acting I-G and charged the newly promoted officers to approach their new roles with increased commitment and professionalism. The AIG reminded them that their new ranks brought added responsibilities and underscored the importance of discipline, loyalty, and hard work.

