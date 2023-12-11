152 countries commit to COP28 UAE Declaration on Agriculture and Food Systems

The COP28 official described the endorsement as a “historic moment” for food systems and Agriculture at the ongoing climate change summit in Dubai. (COP28), no fewer than 152 countries have committed to the COP28 UAE Declaration on Agriculture, Food Systems and Climate Action in Dubai. This was disclosed Sunday by the COP28 Food Systems Lead, Mariam Almheiri, during a high-level session focused on the implementation of the COP28 UAE Declaration on Agriculture, Food Systems and Climate Action.

“As you know, we kickstarted 10 days ago, and I was on this stage to announce that we have 134 countries signatories on the UAE declaration on food systems, agriculture and climate. Do you wanna know where it is today? It is 152,” she said. The COP28 official described the endorsement as a “historic moment” for food systems and Agriculture at the ongoing climate change summit in Dubai. This, she said, is because they have really taken the time to listen, to connect the dots and to get the political will to mobilise financing and even provide tool





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Global Leaders to Discuss Climate Change at COP28 in DubaiThe negotiating parties, including governments of countries of the world, will interact and agree on further measures to tackle this existential threats of climate change at the upcoming COP28.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria's Presidency Explains Delegation at COP28 in DubaiThe Presidency clarifies that not all Nigerian delegates at COP28 in Dubai were sponsored by the government. The delegation includes business leaders, environmentalists, climate activists, and journalists.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

New Book Chronicles Lives of Chibok Abduction VictimsA one-in-a-kind book, The Stolen Daughters of Chibok, has been published, featuring interviews with 152 Chibok families affected by the 2014 abduction.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

26.5 Million People in Nigeria to Face Food Crisis, Report WarnsA report by Cadre Harmonise (CH) has alerted that about 26.5 million people in 26 states of Nigeria will face food crisis between June and August 2024. The report stated that the anticipated people include Internally Displaced Persons in Zamfara, Sokoto and Borno States. Mr Isiaq Oloruko-oba, the Parmenent Secretary of the Ministry, noted that such reports paint a gloomy picture of the food and nutrition security facing the country. He stated that it is critical for decision makers to plan ahead of such danger looming and proffer lasting solutions.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Nigeria signs MoU to revamp agriculture sector for food securityThe Federal Government and Sustain Africa Initiative have signed an MoU to revamp Nigeria's agriculture sector and ensure food security. The initiative aims to improve availability, affordability, and effectiveness of fertiliser use in sub-Saharan Africa.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigeria's Large Delegation to Climate Change Conference Sparks OutrageNigeria's large delegation to the ongoing climate change conference in Dubai has continued to elicit condemnation by citizens who had been asked by President Bola Tinubu to endure the rise in the price of goods and services caused by government policies. Many Nigerians, on Saturday and Sunday, took to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter) to vent their outrage after the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) published a provisional list of accredited delegates at the ongoing 28th meeting of the UN Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai., Nigeria and China have 1,411 delegates each with badges accredited to attend this year's summit in Dubai. A review of the published list ranked Nigeria joint-third behind the UAE and Brazil among all the countries present at COP28. Out of the total 1,411 Nigerian delegates, 821 have the 'Overflow' badges, while 590 were approved to carry the 'Party' badge

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »