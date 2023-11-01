Joy, who confessed to the crime while being paraded at the Bosso Police Station in Minna, Niger State, said she went to the lecturer’s home to confront and beat up for sending her packing. She said she went with two of her classmates, whom she identified as Walex and Smart, adding that while beating her, it dawned on her that the lecturer would report them, hence they decided to kill her.

The suspect, an SS 2 student of Day Secondary School, Gidan Kuka, said Smart and Walex first hit the deceased with a stool before stabbing her with knives repeatedly.“It was Walex who said she would recognise us if we left her alive. So they started stabbing her with the knife we brought. I struggled to take the knife away from them, but Smart entered her kitchen, took another knife and they continued the stabbing.

“They stabbed her in the stomach, hands and legs. She was just shouting ‘Jesus, Jesus’. After that, they took her phone and laptop and her car battery before we left the home on the motorcycle we came with,” Joy said.

She said she lived with the deceased for three weeks, adding that the lecturer, who was supposed to sponsor her education, sent her packing because she could no longer bear her misdeeds. Police spokesman DSP Abiodun Wasiu, parading the suspect, said: “We are on the trail of Joy’s friends, Walex and Smart. Investigation is ongoing as the case is being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: 14-year-old girl arrested over murder of FUT Minna lecturerThe Nation Newspaper 14-year-old girl arrested over murder of FUT Minna lecturer

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Police arrest 14-year-old girl over murder of FUT Minna lecturerA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Police Arrest 14-Year-Old Girl Over FUT Minna Lecturer’s MurderThe 14-year-old teenage prime suspect is said a domestic help to late Dr. Adefololu for almost three weeks, the police spokesman said.

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Police arrest 14-year-old housemaid for ‘killing’ of FUT Minna lecturerNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Police arrest 14-year-old over death of FUT Minna lecturerThe Niger State Police Command said it has arrested the prime suspect in the killing of Dr Fumilola Adefolalu, a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology Minna.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Police: How 14-year-old housemaid conspired with friends to kill FUT Minna lecturerNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕