12-year old opens fire at Finnish school, citing bullying as motivation

A 12-year old suspected of shooting and killing a classmate and wounding two girls at a school in Finland said he had been motivated by bullying, police said Wednesday. Flags flew at half-mast as the northern European country observed a day of mourning a day after the boy had opened fire in a classroom at.

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooterA 12-year-old opened fire Tuesday at a school north of the Finnish capital Helsinki, killing a fellow student and seriously injuring two others before being taken into custody, police said.

