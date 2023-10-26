10 years after, Ivoirians yet to forget 2013 AFCON loss to Eagles

Drogba looking dejected while his teammate was being consoled after the defeat to Super Eagles in Rustenburg

Head coach of the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, Jean Louis Gasset, says his squad won’t give the Super Eagles the room to repeat what transpired in 2013: “It won’t happen again. We are not scared of Nigeria.”

For coach Louis Gasset, the 2024 AFCON will be different: “It is up to us to show our level of play,” he said.“I am not trying to dispatch the Nigerian team. No way. They have good attackers like us too. But I don’t know if Nigeria is happy to play in this same group with Cote d’Ivoire. Nigeria is beatable.” headtopics.com

Organisers of the yearly Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays have said that their fundamental objective is the development of outstanding secondary school athletes from the inter-collegiate track and field competition to become top stars for the nation.

After several years of absence, the once celebrated Principal’s Cup football competition for school schools is returning to the calendar of the Lagos State Football Association, which has announced that over 500 schools will feature in the resuscitated championship this year. headtopics.com

