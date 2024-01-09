10 People, Including Infant, Killed in Auto Crash in Kwara State

Operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara State Command, confirmed the death of 10 people, including an infant, in an auto crash. 10 others sustained injuries in the mishap, which occurred at Iyemoja village, along Olooru-Okoolowo express road, in Moro Local Council. The incident involved a Volvo truck and a Toyota Hiace bus. The driver of the truck overtook wrongly, leading to a head-on collision with the bus.

The bus was coming from Lagos enroute Sokoto and was conveying 17 passengers and goods, while the truck was coming from the North enroute Lagos, and had three passengers





