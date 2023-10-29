10 Nigerian Navy warships conclude military exercise in Gulf of Guinea

Addressing newsmen after the warships berthed in Onne, Rivers, the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command (CNC), Rear Adm. Umar Chugali said the operation code-named 'Exercise Sea Guardian' was a huge success. He said troops participated in anti-crude oil theft operation, vessel seizure, fleet manoeuvres, man overboard and gunnex.

“The four-days exercise was used to highlight our readiness in tackling all forms of maritime crimes within Nigeria’s maritime environment and GoG,” he added. Chugali said aside the warships, two attack helicopters and a detachment of the Navy’s Special Boat Service, equivalent to United States Navy Seals, participated in the exercise. Rear Adm.

8-year-old Nigerian, Tuyva Benibo, wins ‘Outstanding Animation’ in global coding contestA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Saturday morningGood morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1. Read more ⮕

Nigerian sprinter, Grace Nwokocha gets three years ban for dopingA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

What retiring Supreme Court judge, Dattijo Muhammad, said about CJN, Nigerian judiciary (FULL TEXT)Retiring Justice of the Supreme Court, Dattijo Muhammad, at the valecdictory court session held in his honour in Abuja on Friday, criticised the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and systemic issues with the Nigerian judiciary. Read more ⮕

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Sunday morningGood morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1. Reports emerged on Saturday that lawmakers in the Green Chamber have started taking delivery of their Sports Utility Vehicles, SUV. Similarly, legislators in the Red Chamber will receive the first batch of the SUVs this week. Read more ⮕

Another Nigerian man allegedly kills, dismembers girlfriendThe police are investigating the incident. Read more ⮕