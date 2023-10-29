10 Nigeria Navy warships conclude military exercise in Gulf of Guinea

No fewer than 10 Nigerian Navy warships have returned to base after a military exercise to checkmate criminals in the nation’s waters and the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

Addressing journalists after the warships berthed in Onne, Rivers, the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command (CNC), Umar Chugali, a rear admiral, said the exercise, code-named ‘Exercise Sea Guardian,’ was a huge success.

“Other activities include communications and emergency drills such as firefighting, steering gear breakdown, machinery failure, abandon and man, and cheer ship. “The four-day exercise was used to highlight our readiness in tackling all forms of maritime crimes within Nigeria’s maritime environment and GoG,” he added. headtopics.com

Olusola Oluwagbire, a rear admiral and Flag Officer Commanding ENC, said the exercise was carried out by troops from both eastern and central naval commands located in Calabar and Yenagoa, respectively.“We are using this exercise to test our capability and readiness to safeguard our waters and the GoG from criminals.

According to him, it was a platform for the troops, including commanding officers of the various warships, to enhance their training objectives and operational realities.

