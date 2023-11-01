1,700 Unity School Teachers Groan Over Unpaid 3-year Salaries

LEADERSHIP reports that the teachers were recruited into the service in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively, and haven’t been paid any remuneration since their appointment into the service. According to them, the non-payment of their salaries was attributed to many factors but significantly the delay in capturing them on the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS) platform.“As teachers, we have not forgotten our role as moulders of society. However, we cannot mould the future of our nation with a dampened morale due to hunger, backlog of salary arrears and poor welfare,” they said.

“We make this solemn ‘Save Our Souls’ plea in utmost regard for your highly esteemed office and earnestly seek for your speedy intervention in alleviating our plight within the shortest possible frame,” they pleaded.

