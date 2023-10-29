1.2m Euros equipment to be imported to maintain Eko Bridge

Equipment worth 1.2 million Euros will be imported to effect maintenance on Eko Bridge in Lagos, Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi says. Mr Clement Ezeorah, Assistant Director, Information, at the Federal Ministry of Works made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.Equipment worth 1.2 million Euros will be imported to effect maintenance on Eko Bridge in Lagos, Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi says.

He added that the minister inspected the bridges on Saturday alongside some directors in the ministry and contractors. Umahi commended President Buhari’s administration’s work on bridges, noting that the Second Mainland Bridge, also known as Eko Bridge suffer two problems.

“Work is on-going; it will be completed in 2024 because we are pushing for increase in the number of workers and equipment to site.Ezeorah stated also that Umahi said the Third Mainland Bridge, built in two sections required comprehensive maintenance, particularly by the Federal Government. headtopics.com

He noted also that the facility, however, received attention by the state government since President Bola Tinubu became governor of Lagos State. It is the third bridge connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland. The two other bridges connecting the two parts are the Second Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge.

He noted that Lagos State was the financial capital of the country which had lots of national infrastructure that tremendously add to the country's GDP and should not be neglected.

