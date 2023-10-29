1.2m Euros equipment to be imported to maintain Eko Bridge

Equipment worth 1.2 million Euros will be imported to effect maintenance on Eko Bridge in Lagos, Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi says.

He stated that the minister made the declaration when he paid a working visit to the Third Mainland Bridge, Carter, Falomo, Iddo, Eko, Marina, and Iganmu bridges in Lagos State. Ezeorah quoted the minister as saying that the deck on Eko Bridge would be opened to effect the maintenance.

“Eko Bridge suffers two problems – the lack of maintenance, and the eating up of the bearings. There are lots of pair gaps, but the last administration did a very good and wonderful work. The minister noted that the deflection on the bridge was caused by the lack of maintenance by successive Federal Government administrations preceding that of President Muhammadu Buhari.He noted also that the facility, however, received attention by the state government since President Bola Tinubu became governor of Lagos State. headtopics.com

It is the third bridge connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland. The two other bridges connecting the two parts are the Second Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge.

