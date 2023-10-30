1.2m Euros equipment for Eko bridge repairs, says Umahi

, has said equipment worth of 1.2m Euros would be imported for the repair of Eko Bridge. This, he said, is because the deck would be opened for the comprehensive work required due to the long period of non-maintenance.The minister spoke at the weekend in Lagos while on a working visit to the Third Mainland, Carter, Falomo, Iddo, Eko, Marina and Iganmu Bridges.

“The bridge suffered two problems – lack of maintenance, and the bearings eating up. Lots of the pair gaps have serious issues but the last administration did a very good job “Work is ongoing, and it will finish in 2024 because we are pushing for increase in the number of workers and equipment to site, they are doing a beautiful work.

