Zimbabwe’s youngest lawmaker abducted, tortured by armed men

Takudzwa Ngadziore, 25, was seized by armed men near his home in the capital, Harare, as he was heading to parliament in the morning, according to the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). In the short clip, the distressed, tie-wearing politician is seen looking into the camera saying “I’m being followed” in the local Shona language, before showing a Kalashnikov-wielding man in a black cap running towards him.

The CCC, the southern African country’s largest opposition party, pointed the finger at the ruling ZANU-PF party, saying the kidnapping came amid a broader campaign of intimidation against its supporters.

Local media and human rights groups said the kidnappers appeared to be members of Zimbabwe’s security forces.Last week, former CCC MP James Chidhakwa was also allegedly kidnapped and tortured before being found hours later on the outskirts of Harare, with his head shaved.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, 45, lost a presidential vote to incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, 81, in an August general election that also gave ZANU-PF a majority in parliament but international observers said fell short of democratic standards.

Another 15 lawmakers have lost their seats in Kafkaesque fashion after alleging that an impostor posing as a party official recalled them – and parliament went along with it. The CCC has called on the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a regional grouping to mediate a way out of the political crisis.

