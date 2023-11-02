Zii Jia to meet with RTG soon over commitment agreement

Hannah and RTG coordinator Datuk Stuart Ramalingam revealed on Tuesday that Zii Jia has remained the only athlete under the programme, geared towards offering additional financial and support services in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, who has yet to sign the commitment agreement (contract).

The shuttler has been given two weeks until Nov 14 to sign on the dotted lines in order to enjoy the full perks that come with being part of the RTG programme. Zii Jia’s sister and manager Lee Zii Yii said that they are looking forward to a meeting with an RTG representative.

“Due to the tight tournament and training schedule, we are unable to meet them previously. We are trying to arrange for a meeting with the RTG,” said Zii Yii.Badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei, who acts as the badminton manager within the RTG committee, had also reasoned that the shuttler may have been tied up with a cramped competition schedule where he had been playing non-stop since the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September.

Zii Jia, the world No. 11, had played in the team and individual events at the Asiad before heading to the Arctic Open in Vantaa, Finland, where he secured his first title of the year last month. He also finished runner-up in the Denmark Open before bowing out in the last 16 of the French Open in Rennes a week ago.

“We understand that Zii Jia’s competition schedule has been tight and the RTG committee had given him two weeks to sign the contract. Let’s wait and see,” said Chong Wei.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Zii Jia given two weeks to sign commitment for RTG programmeKUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s top men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia (pix) has been requested to sign the Letter of Commitment (LOC) for the Road To Gold (...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Zii Jia diberi hingga 14 Nov. meterai perjanjian RTGZii Jia telah menunjukkan peningkatan sejak dimasukkan dalam program RTG Jun lalu dan kedudukan dalam ranking dunia juga kembali naik.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

HYPEMY: (Video) Lee Zii Jia Given 2-Week Ultimatum To Sign RTG Contract Before Paris OlympicsThe 2024 Olympics may be months off, but for the players, they're running out of time to train. And that includes, national shuttler Lee Zii Jia (李梓嘉)

Source: HypeMY | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Chong Wei hopes Zii Jia will sign RTG agreement soonKUALA LUMPUR: The Road To Gold (RTG) Committee will discuss at its next meeting the action to take if national badminton ace Lee Zii Jia fails to sign...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Chong Wei hopes Zii Jia will sign Road to Gold agreement soonKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Road To Gold (RTG) Committee will discuss at its next meeting the action to take if national badminton ace Lee Zii Jia fails to sign the Letter of...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Hannah Yeoh: Zii Jia given two weeks to sign commitment for Road To Gold programmeKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Malaysia’s top men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia has been requested to sign the Letter of Commitment (LOC) for the Road To Gold (RTG) programme within...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕