Zii Jia stumbles in French Open second round, Tze Yong wins

PETALING JAYA: It was contrasting fortunes for shuttlers Lee Zii Jia and Ng Tze Yong in the men's singles second round of the French Open.

Zii Jia went down fighting 21-17, 11-21, 12-21 to China's Hangzhou Asian Games champion Li Shifeng at the Glaz Arena in Rennes on Thursday (Oct 26).Tze Yong will next face either Thailand's reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn or Taiwanese veteran Chou Tien-chen in the quarter-finals.

Tze Yong mara, Zii Jia tumbang di Terbuka PerancisHarapan untuk melihat perseorangan lelaki negara, Lee Zii Jia mara ke suku akhir Terbuka Perancis lebur setelah tewas. Read more ⮕

Giliran Zii Jia benam Hong Yang di PerancisLee Zii Jia menebus kembali maruahnya dengan membenam Weng Hong Yang pada pusingan pertama Terbuka Perancis di Rennes, Perancis, hari ini Read more ⮕

