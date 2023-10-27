Zambry: M'sia optimistic resolution at UNGA special emergency session will garner support

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is optimistic that the resolution at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)’s Emergency Special Session to immediately halt the attacks by the Israeli regime and expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip will receive support.

"We hope that in the end, the countries involved will provide strong support based on the Jordan Resolution, including stopping the indiscriminate attacks (in Gaza) and expediting the delivery of humanitarian aid," he told the media after launching the Public Service Contribution Campaign to Palestine at the Foreign Ministry on Friday (Oct 27).

He said Israel's claim of the right to self-defence could not be accepted because it did not follow international law, and the situation in Palestine differed due to the number of victims caused by Israel’s attacks. headtopics.com

On the willingness of Malaysian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to send humanitarian aid to Palestine, Zambry said the government did not prevent any party from doing so, but any contributions were best channelled through Wisma Putra.

Zambry said Malaysia was prepared to send 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid and this would be carried out as soon as permission was granted, as the airport in El Arish, Egypt, was still congested.

