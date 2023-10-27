Zahid: Malaysia will continue supporting Palestinian cause, will not yield to foreign pressure

: The Malaysian Government will continue to support the Palestinian cause and will not yield to pressure from foreign powers on this issue, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

“We should not be worried because we have our principles in this matter, and we know that for 75 years, Palestine has been oppressed, and neocolonialism was carried out by major powers in denying Palestinian rights.

Also present were the Malaysian High Commissioner to the UK Datuk Zakri Jaafar, and MARA Chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki. Last Tuesday, Anwar, during his speech at the Malaysia Stands with Palestine Rally in Kuala Lumpur, revealed that he had received numerous threats from foreign countries due to Malaysia's firm stance in defending the rights of the Palestinian people. headtopics.com

“During the meetings, I also stressed Malaysia’s strong commitment to supporting the Palestinian struggle and urged the international community to set aside differences and work to alleviate the situation and provide humanitarian aid to the people in Palestine,” he said.

He said among information shared was how the UK government provides financial assistance to new entrepreneurs, such as tax incentives, to stimulate businesses in rural areas.

