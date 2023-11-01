YouTube Announces Global Efforts On Cracking Down On Ad Blockers

“The use of ad blockers violates YouTube’s Terms of Service. Ads support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions to access their favorite content on YouTube.” If a user uses ad-blockers, they will get a notice that says “video playback is blocked unless YouTube is allowlisted or the ad blocker is disabled”. Users will also be prompted to allow ads or try YouTube Premium. Additionally, the video-sharing platform will warn that the video player will be blocked entirely if users continue to use ad-blockers after three videos.
YouTube’s stance on ad blockers is understandable considering that ad revenue is the biggest source of revenue for the platform. The company introduced 30-second unskippable ads to its TV app earlier this year and also experimented with longer but less frequent ad breaks on TV.
