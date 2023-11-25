Youth's Political Awakening Stems from Dissatisfaction: Rafizi Ramli

While the “Reformasi” movement sparked the political awakening among the youth in the late 1990s, today’s political awakening stems from the feeling of dissatisfaction, says Rafizi Ramli. The PKR deputy president said in today’s age of social media and digital connectivity, today's youth have a certain level of expectations. “It is different from our (generation). Some of us did not even have a television.

Eventually, you will be dealing with a generation who will put high hopes on the government,” he said when launching the PKR’s women’s and youth wing’s congresses here on Saturday (Nov 25). “They cannot wait long. They need immediate results, and they have very limited patience. Due to digital connectivity, the challenge you will face with this generation of youth is a group with a short attention span”. “Unlike us, you will face a group of youth, be it men or women, whose political awakening stems from dissatisfactio





