Commuters at the Pasar Seni MRT station were surprised and delighted to see a group of youngsters performing a dance act at the station. The youngsters from the MyDance Alliance, a non-profit organization under Think City’s “Arts On The Move” program, have been performing biweekly at Pasar Seni MRT on Thursdays from 5pm to 6pm.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.