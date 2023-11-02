Young Tigers lambat ‘mengaum’

Katanya, perancangan untuk bermain secara agresif sebaik perlawanan bermula tidak menjadi sebaliknya pasukan tuan rumah memberi ruang kepada Pakistan untuk menguasai padang. “Apabila memasuki bilik persalinan, saya minta pemain beri tekanan kepada lawan. Ini dapat disaksikan bagi aksi suku ketiga dan keempat yang sepatutnya berlaku pada separuh masa pertama.

Mengulas tiga aksi peringkat kumpulan SOJC, Muhamad Amin berkata, banyak perkara perlu ditambah baik khususnya ketajaman penyudah bagi menghasilkan gol padang serta pukulan sudut penalti. “Dalam tiga perlawanan ini, Kita melepaskan sembilan gol dan skor lima gol sahaja. Ada lagi untuk penambahbaikan untuk memastikan pasukan berjaya beraksi di tahap yang lebih baik.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLİNE: Young Tigers tewas kali ketiga, terus kempunan kutip mataYoung Tigers tewas kali ketiga, terus kempunan kutip mata

Source: UMonline | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Young Tigers fall to Pakistan in Sultan of Johor CupMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Speedy Tigers, mixed doubles shuttlers axed from Road to Gold programme, says programme coordinatorKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — As expected, several heads rolled out of the Road to Gold (RTG) programme, including the national men’s hockey team, who failed to achieve their own gold...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

FMTODAY: Young grad’s artisanal butter elevates your everyday toastYap Vien Sze is on her way to a butter empire with ByYou, which features unique flavours like matcha and kombu.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Young footballer Annil braces challenges overseas to pursue dreamsKUALA LUMPUR: Being a young professional footballer in a foreign country, thousands of kilometres (km) away from home, can be very challenging and dem...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Caution issued over tiger presence near Pos Kuala Mu in PerakIPOH: Tourists visiting Pos Kuala Mu in Sungai Siput, north of here, have been cautioned about the presence of tigers that are reportedly roaming near...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »