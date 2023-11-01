Young footballer Annil braces challenges overseas to pursue dreams

Annil, who recently inked a one-year contract with German third-division club SV Waldhof Mannheim, said though Malaysian football has made significant progress, noting its participation in international-level matches and tournaments, foreign players still have a stigma.

‘’So, if you want to secure a spot in the first eleven, you have to demonstrate that you are putting in more effort than others, for instance if a player is running 10km, than you have to run 15km to show that you want to be better, ‘’ the 20-year-old told Bernama when contacted.

Annil admitted that adapting to a new country’s culture and environment is much harder for when he went overseas at the age of 12, while at 15, he faced challenges in learning the German language as fast as he could to ease his communication with his coaches and teammates.

‘’In order to succeed in football my parents suggested to me to leave school and provided unwavering support. They reassured me that I could continue my studies whenever I wished, but for the time being, I should put my full focus on football,“ he said.

