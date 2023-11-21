Yoodo: Redefining Connectivity and Hitting the Right Notes in the Local Music Scene

In the ever-evolving symphony of Malaysia’s digital landscape, Yoodo has orchestrated a melody that transcends the boundaries of traditional telco engagement. Nestled at the intersection of innovation and individuality, Yoodo, Malaysia’s first fully customisable digital telco, is not just redefining connectivity but also hitting all the right notes in the local music scene.

This time around, Yoodo was also the Official Telco Sponsor of the 9wave Music Festival 2033, which took place at Sunway Lagoon, on 11 November 2023. In a candid chat with Yoodo’s maestro, Head of Yoodo Chow Tuck Mun, we unraveled the threads that weave the brand’s strong affiliation, partnership, and involvement in the local music scene. “Yoodo is not just a service provider; it’s an experience tailor-made for the digital natives, the modern consumers who conduct their lives through apps,” declares Chow.Yoodo’s unique selling proposition lies in its full customisabilit





