Yes introduces new contract option for Infinite Postpaid plan

Yes has announced a new contract option for its Infinite Postpaid plan which lets you save up to RM80/month for standalone postpaid subscriptions. The base Yes Infinite Basic priced at RM58/month can be yours for only RM38/month if you sign up for the plan with a 12-month contract. The plan provides uncapped 5G data, unlimited calls to all networks in Malaysia, 20GB of bundled hotspot quota per month, and the option to add more hotspot quota.
The savings for signing up for a 12-month contract is also applicable to other higher-tier Yes Infinite postpaid plans. However, the 'free' unlimited data roaming in Singapore comes with an FUP of 10GB of high-speed data roaming
