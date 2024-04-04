Yes 5G Offers Cheaper Postpaid Plans with Unlimited Data and Speed

If you're looking for a cheaper postpaid plan, you can check out Yes 5G 's 12-Month Infinite Postpaid plans, where you can enjoy uncapped data and speed at only RM38 per month. That's right, it's even lower than before which was starting at RM58 per month. To sweeten the deal, all of Yes 5G ’s Infinite plans now also offer unlimited 5G roaming and calls in Singapore.

Yes 5G’s RAHMAH plans will also remain accessible to Malaysians, now known as Pakej SuperJimat and it offers the most affordable 5G phones on a 24-month contract. With SuperJimat Power 35, these phones are bundled with the lowest rate plans in the market, from only RM35 per month, allowing you to enjoy 150GB of 5G and 4G data with uncapped speed and unlimited calls to all networks with your brand new 5G device. For instance, you can pick up the ZTE Blade A73 5G at only RM139 with the SuperJimat Power 3

