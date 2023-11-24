Yes 5G Announces Apple as New Official Network Partner

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates. If you’re a tech enthusiast, it’s time to get excited because Yes 5G is bringing you some fantastic news! The telecom giant has just unveiled a game-changing chapter in the world of mobile connectivity with the announcement of Apple as their new official network partner.

Let’s dive in to find out what the buzz is all about and explore the latest offerings that are set to revolutionise your digital experience. 5G for All Yes’ dedication to excellence hasn’t gone unnoticed. They’ve amassed a collection of awards, including recognition from the MCMC Star Rating Awards for quality in service, consumer satisfaction, and corporate social responsibility. Not to forget, they proudly hold the title of “Malaysia’s Fastest Mobile Network,” as crowned by Ookla, not just once but twice in 2022 and 2023. Yes has always been at the forefront of innovation, and their commitment to “5G for All” has earned them a special place in the hearts of Malaysian





