Yemeni national nabbed for murder in Johor

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the 37-year-old male suspect was apprehended at the crime scene on Oct 22, 12.40am. “The cause of the incident was due to a continuous grudge while both of them were in their country Yemen," he said in a press conference.He said the suspect has been remanded for 12 days starting from Oct 23 until Nov 3, 2023 and he was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code on Nov, 1, 2023.

In a separate incident, Comm Kamarul Zaman said a 25-year-old local man was stabbed to death on Oct 23, at 3.40am in a restaurant at Jalan Sutera, Taman Pelangi near here.Comm Kamarul Zaman said two foreign males aged between 26 and 29, and a 33-year-old local woman were detained around Johor Baru.

