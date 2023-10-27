Yellen says US third-quarter GDP growth ‘is a good strong number’

A customer shopping for candy at a Walmart Supercenter store. The US economy heated up more than expected in the third quarter as a resilient job market helped boost consumer spending. – AFPpicUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday (Oct 26) third quarter economic growth of nearly 5% was “a good strong number” that points to a soft landing for the US economy but could help keep longer-dated bond yields elevated.

She said the recent sharp rise in long-term bond yields is reflective of confidence in the US economy and expectations that interest rates will be higher for longer as a result. “It’s perfectly possible that we will see longer-term yields come down, but nobody really knows for sure,” Yellen said. “I see the higher yields as certainly an important reflection of the stronger economy.”

Yellen said that the US debt servicing burden would be a “bigger challenge if the interest rate path stays higher”. She added that President Joe Biden’s proposed fiscal sustainability measure, including tax increases on the wealthy that would cut deficits by US$2.5 trillion (RM11.9 trillion) over a decade would keep debt costs manageable, at “well below 2%” of GDP”.The US economy heated up more than expected in the third quarter, government data showed on Thursday, as a resilient job market helped boost consumer spending, holding off the prospect of a recession. headtopics.com

The latest GDP figure is a significant bump from the second quarter's 2.1% expansion, and much higher than the 4%t analysts expected. “I never believed we would need a recession to bring inflation down – and today we saw again that the American economy continues to grow even as inflation has come down,” he said in a statement.

The GDP pickup reflects “accelerations in consumer spending, private inventory investment, and federal government spending” among other factors, said the Commerce Department.

