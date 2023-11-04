Yayasan Bank Rakyat Provides Early Education Assistance to UniSZA Students

Yayasan Bank Rakyat (YBR) provides Early Education Assistance to 100 B40 students from Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) to support their studies. Each student will receive RM1,000 based on a list identified by the UniSZA Student Affairs Department. The CEO of YBR, Syaiful Rizal Abdul Ghani, presented the assistance to Sultanah Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah, who is also the Chancellor of UniSZA.

Syaiful Rizal believes that this assistance will motivate and inspire less privileged students to pursue their studies and improve their family's future

