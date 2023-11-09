Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region's GDP Surpasses 854.2 Billion Yuan in H1 2023

The Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is emerging as China’s dynamic economic powerhouse, driven by its strong emphasis on scientific development and the adoption of cutting-edge technology. Official data reveals that in the first half of 2023, the region’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) surpassed 854.2 billion yuan (approximately US$118.4 billion), marking a 5.1 per cent increase year-on-year.

During the period, the total output value of the agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery sectors reached over 123.8 billion yuan (approximately US$17.2 billion), up 5.7 per cent year-on-year. Additionally, Xinjiang’s foreign trade experienced remarkable growth, surging by 51.2 per cent year-on-year to reach 219.19 billion yuan (approximately US$30 billion) in the first eight months of 2023. Abdul Ghani, the Information and Culture Division Liaison Officer at the Xinjiang Foreign Affairs Office, projects that the region’s GDP to achieve a 7 per cent growth rate this year. In 2022, Xinjiang’s GDP already showed impressive progress, reaching 1.77 billion yuan, reflecting a





