Xiaomi Watch S3 released - First HyperOS smartwatch, starting price at ~RM522

Besides the Xiaomi 14 series, Xiaomi also revealed the Xiaomi Watch S3. Like the new phones, this new smartwatch is also featuring Xiaomi's HyperOS and the first time in the lineup. Here's everything you need to know about it.
The Xiaomi Watch S3 boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate at 326ppi in addition to 600nits peak brightness and 256 levels of adaptive brightness. In addition, the smartwatch introduces Xiaomi's first interchangeable bezel design that allows you to switch seamlessly top custom watch bezel by turning and setting.
Running on an all-new Xiaomi HyperOS, Xiaomi said it provides a"unified interactive experience across various Xiaomi products". Moreover, the Xiaomi Watch S3 also supports independent dual-frequency five-satellite positioning for accurate GPS tracking thanks to the L1+L5 dual-frequency GNSS chip.
According to Xiaomi, the watch also incorporates a surround dual-layer antenna design, enhancing GNSS antenna reception by 50%, and guaranteeing precise recording of outdoor routes while delivering a balance of speed and accuracy. Like any smartwatch, it also has over 150 sports modes, including outdoor activities, skiing, ball games, dancing, and more.
In terms of pricing, there are two models which are the Bluetooth and eSIM versions. The Xiaomi Watch S3 Bluetooth version is 799 Yuan (~RM522) whereas the eSIM version is 999 Yuan (~RM653). There's no word when the Xiaomi Watch S3 will arrive in Malaysia but in due time, it will. Until then, let's wait for the news from Xiaomi Malaysia.