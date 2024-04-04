Xiaomi Unveils Limited Edition Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G for Xiaomi Fan Festival

Xiaomi has unveiled a new limited edition of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, in conjunction with its upcoming Xiaomi Fan Festival (XFF) celebration on 6 April. Priced at RM1,999, only 1,000 units of the phone are available for purchase via the brand's official online stores on Lazada and Shopee starting today. Exclusive to the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G XFF Special Edition is a new Mystic Silver finish, along with the festival's logo in the back.

Apart from that, its specifications are unchanged from the original model that was released back in January, though Xiaomi notes that this particular model will come with the new first-party HyperOS interface instead of MIUI 14 out of the box. Image: Xiaomi To recap, the Pro+ 5G variant sports a curved 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 1220 x 2712 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protectio

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LowyatNET / 🏆 13. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Xiaomi delivers HyperOS update for Redmi Note 13 Pro PlusXIaomi has started rolling out the HyerOS update based on Android 14 to Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus smartphone. Learn more about its features.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Mystic Silver color variant revealed ahead of Xiaomi Fan FestivalLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Xiaomi Fan Festival returns with special edition Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5GThis year's Xiaomi Fan Festival sees plenty of special deals alongside a new, special edition Mystic Silver Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, with only 1,000 of them available.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Opinion: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is the best budget smartphone since Redmi Note 10 ProLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Xiaomi Fan Festival Returns with Special Deals and Promotions for Malaysian FansXiaomi announces the return of the Xiaomi Fan Festival for this year, happening as always on the 6th of April in conjunction with the company’s founding anniversary. As part of this year’s celebration, the 2024 Xiaomi Fan Festival will bring special activities and promotions for Malaysian Xiaomi fans. For starters, Xiaomi will be having a number of special deals and promotions throughout the month. From now till the 15th of April, you’ll find offers for the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 5G and the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G from the official Xiaomi store on Lazada and Shopee, which includes a free pair of Redmi Buds 4 Active true wireless earbuds with your purchase. On top of that, from 11 April onwards, Malaysians will be able to purchase Xiaomi products directly from their official website. To mark this occasion, from 11 April till 18 April, you’ll find special promos at 12PM to 2PM and 8PM to 10PM daily

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Redmi Note 13, Redmi 13C, and more getting HyperOS updateRedmi Note 13, Redmi 13C and more now get HyperOS.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »