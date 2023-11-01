Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 receives Allergy Care Certification in India

Xiaomi’s Smart Air Purifier 4 lineup have been certified by TÜV Rheinland, being capable of filtering out allergens. So the devices don’t just help clean out the air, but make sure that users’ allergies don’t act up in certain seasons. An example is the negative ion generator that can clear out pollen and dust to allow for better respiratory health.

Other notable features include a 360 degree Filtration along with a True HEPA Filter, the base model can handle up to meter cubic per hour, the Lite variant has a CADR of 360 meter cubic per hour.

Gizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies.

