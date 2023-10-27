Xiaomi S Pro Mini LED TV - Another first HyperOS TV, starting price at ~RM2812

During Xiaomi's presentation, we didn't expect to see a brand new Xiaomi S Pro Mini LED TV. It looks like another ordinary smart TV but this is also another Xiaomi product with HyperOS. It's unclear if this TV will come to Malaysia but here's what you need to know.

As the name suggests, the Xiaomi S Pro Mini LED TV was designed with mini light-emitting diodes to offer backlighting. This means that the diodes on the TV's backlight panel are significantly smaller than those used in traditional LCD TVs. More densely-packed per unit area, this solves the low or uneven brightness found in traditional LCD TVs.

Moreover, the Xiaomi S Pro Mini LED TV offers a Light Sensor, which adapts the screen brightness automatically following changes in ambient light. Supporting 1.07 billion colours and covering up to 94% DCI-P3, each Xiaomi S Pro Mini LED TV has been calibrated to produce more accurate colours. Of course, you can expect a high refresh rate of 144Hz with VRR 48-144Hz for different video formats. headtopics.com

Other than that, the TV is equipped with two built-in HDMI 2.1 interfaces. For gamers, they can take advantage of the 240Hz ultra-high refresh rate in gaming mode, working together with MEMC to offer a smooth gaming experience with less screen flickering and ghosting. Other noteworthy features include Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS-X, Filmmaker Mode, IMAX Enhanced and HDR10+.

The Xiaomi S Pro Mini LED TV is available in three sizes - 65, 75 and 85 inches, with the following prices of 4299 Yuan (~RM2812), 5999 Yuan (~RM3924) and 7999 Yuan (~RM5233) respectively.

Read more:

technavemy »

Xiaomi Announces TV S Pro Mini LED 85-Inch With HyperOSLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

Xiaomi 14 Pro Debuts As The First Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 And HyperOS Powered PhoneLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

Xiaomi 14 series: Brightest 3,000 nits display, Xiaomi HyperOS and will be available globally soonXiaomi launches the first smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and a 3000nit display. Read on to find out more Read more ⮕

Xiaomi 14 Series Unboxing & Hands-on: Now Xiaomi knows how to make popular flagship phonesSometimes a steady boost is more important than a surprise. Read more ⮕

Galaxy S23 and Xiaomi 13 Pro Hacked Live at Pwn2Own 2023Smartphones hold invaluable information, but even top 2023 models like Galaxy S23 and Xiaomi 13 Pro got hacked. Read more ⮕

Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro prices leaked; AnTuTu listing, live shots emerge hours before launchLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕