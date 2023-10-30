Xiaomi’s HyperOS and Huawei’s HarmonyOS are in a Race to Redefine Chinese Tech

and Huawei, are paving their way through the operating system maze. Both companies are intensifying efforts to integrate their diverse range of products, from smartphones to home appliances, under a single operating system. But while Xiaomi’s HyperOS seeks a harmonious coexistence withXiaomi’s HyperOS is essentially a fusion of Android and its own Internet of Things (IoT) platform, Vela. With this OS, users can expect a streamlined experience whether they’re using a Xiaomi phone,, or smart TV.

Contrastingly, Huawei, once a global smartphone leader, is taking a more radical approach. Its upcoming HarmonyOS Next is designed to wean Huawei devices off Android entirely. . Despite initial challenges and negligible market share compared to Android, over 700 million devices now run on HarmonyOS, signaling Huawei’s unwavering resolve.

Yet, there's an elephant in the room: Google's Android still dominates the global mobile OS landscape with a whopping 70% market share. Can these two Chinese giants chip away at this monopoly? Xiaomi seems content in offering an optimized Android experience with HyperOS. Meanwhile, Huawei, unburdened by access to Google services, is invested in carving out a whole new ecosystem. It's like comparing an upgrade to a complete overhaul.

